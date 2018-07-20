Ten people were targeted by robbers in five separate stick-ups throughout the city between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police haven’t said whether any of the muggings may be related.
The first of the incidents occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Rampart Street in Bywater. A 26-year-old man handed over his wallet, with $4 inside, to a gun-wielding man who approached and announced, “This is a robbery,” police said.
About 10:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Royal Street in the Marigny, a 45-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman surrendered cash to a man who was walking in front of them before turning around, pointing a small handgun at them and demanding money, police said. The man ordered the victims to turn around and walk the other way after they handed their belongings over.
About 11:55 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans East, a 38-year-old man wielding a gun approached three other men and took a backpack from one of them. The robber took the bag and fled to a hotel room, but the victims called the police and showed them where their attacker fled, officials said. Police arrested James Travis III as a suspect in the case.
About 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Teche Street in Algiers, two women ages 39 and 46 moving into a home were approached by a man wearing a ski mask and waving a small-and-black handgun. The man demanded money, but the victims didn’t have any; so the man forced them into the home before fleeing, police said.
About 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Gravier Street in the Central Business District, a 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were approached by a man who pulled a gun from his waistband and demanded their belongings. The gunman fled with a wallet and money from a purse, police said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting that left a man with non-life threatening injuries in the 2100 block of Carol Sue Avenue in Terrytown about 11:55 p.m. Thursday, the agency said. Neither a suspect nor a possible motive were immediately identified.
• Leroy Benn Jr., 43, was identified as the man who was fatally shot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard in Algiers on Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans coroner’s office.
• In the 2500 block of St. Thomas Street in the Irish Channel about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported being raped by multiple men, New Orleans police said.
• Anthony Smith was booked in connection with a shooting in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers on July 14, New Orleans police said Friday. A second suspect, 23-year-old Priscilla Francis, is wanted and remained at large Friday afternoon. The victim was shot multiple times.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it investigated an armed robbery in the 6200 block of Fourth Avenue in Marrero about 5:25 a.m. No one was physically injured, the agency said.
• Steven Dinet, 44, and Dustin Dinet, 33, who are brothers from Arkansas, were charged in New Orleans with plotting to deal coke and heroin, officials said.
Dustin Dinet was also charged to wielding a gun while dealing drugs and after being convicted of a felony. They could face decades in prison if convicted.