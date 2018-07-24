Three men are accused of entering a Mid-City home and attacking the people there with several items before leaving empty-handed.
A 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman said they were at the in the 300 block of S. Jefferson Davis Parkway about 11:09 p.m. when they answered a knock on the door and the three men forced their way inside. The men, all wearing masks, attacked the 40-year-old man and 30-year-old woman using a fire extinguisher, a bat and a gun, according to an NOPD report.
The man and woman were struck in the head, arms and legs, according to the report. The men eventually fled out of the rear of the apartment without taking anything, the report said.
• Additional incident reported to local authorities since Monday:
A 45-year-old woman said she was robbed in the Central Business District on July 22, according to a report from New Orleans police. The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Girod Street, according to the report. The woman said a man grabbed her purse, then fled on foot toward Canal Street.
• A 25-year-old woman said she was punched in the eye and then stabbed in New Orleans East Monday afternoon. The incident occurred about 12:52 p.m. in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to a report from the NOPD. The woman said another person punched her in the right eye, and the pair continued to fight. The woman was eventually stabbed in the leg, at which point she left the scene and called for aid. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
• A 20-year-old woman said she was near the Central Business District when her purse was snatched. The incident occurred about 4:03 p.m. in the 800 block of Commerce Street, according to an NOPD report. The person who stole the purse fled down Julia Street, according to the report.
• A 61-year-old man said he was sitting outside a gas station in Algiers when he was attacked and robbed. The incident occurred about 11:56 p.m. in the 4000 block of Behrman Place, according to an NOPD report. The man said another person approached and began talking to him. Eventually, the 61-year-old man said he was struck in the head and knocked unconscious. The man said when he woke up his property was missing. He was eventually transported to an area hospital for treatment, the report said.
• Two women, 24 and 34, said they were in the Marigny early Tuesday morning when they were robbed at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 1:57 a.m. near the intersection of Frenchmen and Decatur streets, according to an NOPD report. The women said a man approached and demanded they hand over their cash. One of the woman gave the man cash, at which point he fled on foot foot toward Elysian Fields Avenue, the report said.
• A 29-year-old man and two women, 20 and 23, said they were outside a home in the St. Claude area when they were robbed at gunpoint by two men. The incident occurred about 2:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of Louisa Street, according to an NOPD report. The trio said they were sitting on a porch when two men approached demanding their belongings. The pair eventually fled down N. Robertson Street, according to the report.
• Christopher Lloyd, 17, was booked in connection with a robbery at gunpoint reported in the 4800 block of Sandalwood Street in New Orleans on Friday, police said Tuesday.
Police said neither the money taken during the robbery or the gun used have been recovered.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1200 block of Michael Street in Marrero about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.
• Leonard Martin, 28, was booked on allegations that he broke into a girlfriend's home through a bedroom window in the 13000 block of Linden Street in New Orleans East on Monday, punched her in the face and hit her in the body with the handle of a mop, police said Tuesday. He also allegedly broke the victim's cell phone as she tried to call police.