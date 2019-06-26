Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro has asked the state Attorney General’s Office to handle prosecuting a former public defenders’ employee who represented dozens of clients in court despite lacking a license to practice law.

In a statement Wednesday, Cannizzaro said he hopes to “avoid even the appearance of impropriety or animus toward a public defenders office we oppose each day in court” by turning the case of Ashley Crawford over to AG Jeff Landry.

Crawford had been working for the Orleans Public Defenders as a staff attorney when a routine check into their lawyers’ credentials failed to produce any evidence that she was eligible to practice law in Louisiana, according to officials.

Chief District Defender Derwyn Bunton’s office then requested certificates of good standing for multiple attorneys from the Louisiana State Bar Association, which did not have one in Crawford’s name.

That prompted an inquiry to Louisiana’s high court, which confirmed Friday that Crawford was indeed ineligible to practice law in the state. The Supreme Court then notified both the DA and the public defenders, and the latter fired Crawford on Tuesday.

Crawford now faces prosecution for the unauthorized practice of law and other related offenses, according to the statement from Cannizzaro’s office Wednesday. Practicing law without a license is a felony in Louisiana that can carry up to two years in prison.

“Stepping aside from the open case … permits us the freedom to pursue all avenues, as needed, to recover on behalf of the public any costs or expenses we may incur as a result of this illegal conduct,” said the statement.

Cannizzaro’s office said it sent the letter requesting that Landry take over the case on Tuesday.

At least one trial was delayed Monday due to Crawford’s ineligibility. Cases where she represented clients in trials or plea deals could lead to appeals.

In a statement, the Orleans Public Defenders office noted that its own internal checks caught the problem with Crawford, who had joined the agency in October. The office said it acted “swiftly” to dismiss Crawford and added that nothing similar had ever before occurred “in the more than 50-year history of this organization.”