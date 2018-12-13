A New Orleans man has begun serving a decade in prison after confessing to a shooting last year in which prosecutors said he shot a stranger just to frighten his girlfriend.

Glen Alveris, 27, pleaded guilty in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Dec. 5 to firing a gun during a violent crime and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

His attack wounded playwright Laurie Dietrich in the leg.

Judge Benedict Willard sentenced Alveris to 10 years in prison for the illegal weapon possession and a concurrent five years for the illicit gunshot. Prosecutors previously declined to charge Alveris with aggravated battery of Dietrich.

Alveris received credit for the year he spent in jail awaiting the resolution of his case, which shocked the Bywater neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

In an interview last year, Dietrich told The Advocate that she and her partner were walking their two dogs late on Dec. 10, 2017, when they heard what they believed was vehicle backfire in the 3000 block of North Rampart Street.

But then Dietrich — who is also a stage director — felt a bullet strike her left leg and realized she had been shot. She and her companion walked to their nearby home and called first responders.

Police initially had few leads to work on. However, a few days later, a 20-year-old woman reported to police that she had used a kitchen knife to stab Alveris, her boyfriend, during a fight in the Lower 9th Ward.

While being treated at a hospital for her own injuries from the fight, the woman told a detective that she and Alveris had been riding in a car earlier that week and arguing about how she had danced at a party with another man.

She said Alveris grabbed a pistol, threatened to kill her and said, “I’m going to show you how crazy I am.”

He then aimed the gun at a woman later identified as Dietrich and shot her once in the lower leg, said authorities, who recovered video of the incident from a nearby home surveillance camera.

The girlfriend alleged that Alveris then declared, “I will shoot anybody that plays with me.”

Police jailed Alveris on both Dietrich’s shooting and his fight with his girlfriend. He also pleaded guilty in the latter case on Dec. 5, receiving a concurrent five years for second-degree battery.

Dietrich — who had just moved to New Orleans from San Antonio when she was shot — said Thursday that she has recovered fully and has no plans of leaving New Orleans.

"I'm sorry this happened to all of us — him included," said Dietrich, 55. "And I hope there is a way in these 10 years that he can get some help and put himself in a better place."

