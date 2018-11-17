A man trying to cross the U.S. 90 West highway near South Galvez Street on foot was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle, New Orleans police said.
The fatal accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Police said the man was struck by a 52-year-old man traveling westbound on U.S. 90 in a 2006 Ford Ranger and died at the scene. The driver stopped immediately after the accident is at the NOPD's Traffic Compound for testing.
Blood and alcohol tests and pending and no charges are not expected to be filed at this time. The Coroner's office will give an official cause of death and identify the victim after completion of autopsy and notification of family members.
