A woman said her baby was sitting in the backseat when two armed men approached her in New Orleans East, ordered her to take the baby, then stole the car Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly before noon in the 4800 block of Gilbert Street, according to police.

The woman, 40, said she had left the car running as she got out to go to the door of a nearby home.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• A 21-year-old man said a person he had an "ongoing dispute" with sprayed him with pepper spray, then stabbed him early Friday. The incident occurred about 2 a.m. near North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues. The man was stabbed in the shoulder and the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was not available.

• New Orleans police on Friday said they had arrested six suspects in three separate armed robbery cases.

Mikeise Jefferson was booked Wednesday in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive in connection with an unspecified robbery at gunpoint as well as the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Also, Trina Jefferson was booked with illegally possessing guns that had been stolen from Kenner and unincorporated Jefferson Parish.

Also on Wednesday, authorities booked three Kenner men in connection with an Aug. 12 robbery in the 700 block of Delachaise Street. Daquan Davis, 19; Eric Bridgewater, 21; and Ralph Holmes, 19, face counts of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and criminal conspiracy. Police recovered a 9-mm, Smith & Wesson pistol.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Santana Ladd on allegations that he participated in an armed robbery on July 20 in the 4800 block of Sandalwood Street in New Orleans East.

• Taja Reaux, 18, is wanted on allegations that she pointed a gun at a store clerk and then stole candy from the business on Aug. 8 in the 3700 block of Gen. de Gaulle Drive in Algiers, New Orleans police said. Accused of threatening to shoot everyone in the store, Reaux faces counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and theft of goods.

• Mohammed Fatty, 28, of Westwego, pleaded guilty in New Orleans federal court Thursday to transporting a kilo of heroin between Georgia and the local area on two occasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fatty faces between 10 years and life imprisonment, as well as a maximum fine of $10 million.

• A 32-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of Estalote Avenue in Harvey before 5 p.m. Friday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Meanwhile, another man was shot before 7 p.m. Friday at South Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street in Metairie.

Neither victim's life was believed to be in danger, the Sheriff's Office said.

The agency didn't discuss possible motives or identify any suspects in either case.

• Marvin Acevedo, a former Gretna resident using the name of a man jailed in Puerto Rico, received a 20-year prison sentence this week and was told to a pay a fine of $50,000 following his being convicted of possessing about 4,000 grams of cocaine, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said Friday. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics agents found the stash in his Belle Chasse Highway storage unit, the DA's Office said.

Westwego man dies after being shot multiple times Thursday evening; JPSO investigating The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed near Westwego on Thursday evening.