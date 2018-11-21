Four people were the victims of three armed robberies that happened in New Orleans between Tuesday and Wednesday, local police said in a preliminary release.
Another man was pushed to the ground during a simple robbery that happened in the same time frame, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first robbery happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, in New Orleans East, when three suspects two dirt bikes from a 28-year-old man's yard.
Another victim, a 24-year-old man, tried to stop them, but one of the robbers pulled out a black revolver, police said.
NOPD arrested 19-year-old Joshua Varnado in connection with the incident.
Later on Tuesday, a 32-year-old man had pulled over to use a cell phone in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City when the suspect, an "unknown woman," got into the passenger side of his truck, pointed a gun to his face and demanded that he start driving, police said.
The suspect then began striking him and grabbed his wallet, but he was able to get it back from her, police said. The victim then pulled over and she fled.
The third armed robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Carrollton Avenue when the victim, a 21-year-old man, noticed the suspect walking toward him, police said.
The person then demanded his property and fled with his wallet when the victim complied, NOPD said.
The simple robbery happened about 7 p.m .Tuesday when a 21-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of State Street and the suspect approached him and demanded his cell phone, police said.
The suspect, who police said was a six-foot-tall man wearing a white jacket, then pushed him to ground and demanded his backpack, police said.
NOPD said the robber fled with the backpack, which contained a bank card, his student ID, keys and medicine.