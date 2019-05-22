A 27-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend in Bucktown on Tuesday afternoon and ran away with the couple's baby, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office authorities said Wednesday.

Hailey Mattice faces a count of aggravated battery following the stabbing in the 1500 block of Carrollton Avenue, jail records show. She was arrested within a short time of her fleeing the scene of the attack, according to the Sheriff's Office.

First responders took the victim in the case to University Medical Center in critical condition after the stabbing.

Deputies responding to a call about the incident found the victim inside of an apartment complex with a stab wound to his chest. His and Mattice's child was not physically injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Mattice’s bond hadn’t been set as of Wednesday afternoon. She could face prison time if convicted of aggravated battery.