A 15-year-old was shot and killed by a LaPlace apartment resident on Saturday after officials said the teen allegedly tried to break into the person's apartment.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Sugar Pine Apartments complex off of LA 628, the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Initial investigation showed the teen, identified as Treshon Jenkins of LaPlace, had "forcibly entered the rear door of the apartment," according to a release issued by Sheriff Mike Tregre's office.
The resident, who was home at the time, opened fire upon the suspect, "striking him multiple times," according to the release. Jenkins then collapsed just outside of the door onto the patio.
Jenkins was wearing gloves and a mask was found near the body, the sheriff's office said.
The resident called 911, reportedly fully cooperated with investigators and hasn't been arrested.
Jenkins was accompanied by two other teens, ages 14 and 15, but they weren't shot, Tregre's office said. They've been arrested, booked with burglary and are being held in a juvenile detention center.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and St. John Parish District Attorney Bridget A. Dinvaut has been informed about the case, officials said.