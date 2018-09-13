New Orleans police said they were investigating after a body was found floating in water near Ridgeway Boulevard in New Orleans East late Thursday morning.
The cause of death has not been established, and as is protocol, homicide detectives were requested on scene, according to a report from Project Nola, which monitors police radio transmissions with scanners.
The body was located off the 3500 block of Ridgeway Boulevard near Irish Bayou, the report said, around the final exit before the Twin Span Bridge.
Authorities didn't identify the dead person and released few other details about the case. But a man who spotted the body shortly before police were called out said he believed he knew who the dead person was.
Kenneth Landriault said he and another man found the body while they were performing work on a boat stored on an undeveloped property owned by the board member of a church to which Landriault belongs. A man who recently left hospice care following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis was being allowed to live on the property in a tent, in exchange for guarding the land and paying the owner in crabs he would trap, Landriault said.
Landriault said no one expected the man to live much longer, and the man had made remarks about wanting to die among "his crabs" when the time came.
That man had been missing for two days before Thursday's discovery, Landriault said. His flatboat was also near the body, which was a few feet off the land, all of which made Landriault believe the missing man and the corpse were one and the same.
"We strongly suspect that it's him," Landriault said.
The Advocate's Sophie Germer and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.