The New Orleans Police Department said two women were victims of an armed robbery and a home invasion in a preliminary report released Thursday morning.
The first incident reportedly happened Tuesday, when a woman driving in her car stopped in the 7th Ward at North Derbigny and Arts streets about 11:40 a.m., according to NOPD.
Police said a man and woman approached her car. The woman asked for money from the passenger's side while the man pointed a gun at her from the driver's side.
The man took a gun from the victim's lap while the woman took items from the backseat. The man then fired 12 shots, hitting the car three times, as the victim fled, NOPD said.
The home invasion happened Wednesday morning about 8:15 a.m., police said, when a man broke into a woman's home in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive, in Algiers.
Police said 33-year-old Tory Brown is wanted in connection with that incident.
In the report, NOPD said Brown allegedly kicked in the front door, fired one shot in the wall, pointed the gun at the victim and ran away.