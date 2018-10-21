Two New Orleans police officers found marijuana inside a Weed World Candies van on Friday after smelling the 'distinct and unambiguous odor of marijauana' coming from the vehicle, according to a New Orleans Police Department press release.
The officers were on bicycle patrol near the intersection of Carondelet and Canal streets around 6:20 p.m. when they saw two people selling merchandise out of the van without an occupational license, according to the release. Police did not say what kind of merchandise they were selling, but they noted the words "Weed World Candies" were on the side of the vehicle.
After smelling marijuana, the officers located six partially burnt hand rolled cigars containing marijuana and a bag of marijuana. They issued summonses for illegal possession of marijuana to the two people inside the van. The officers alo located two 9mm semi-automatic handguns, which they seized.