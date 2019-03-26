After Jefferson Parish prosecutors dropped charges against one suspect in a killing near a Westwego baseball field last year, a second man accused of having in the slaying was captured Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators booked Koby Dillon on counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and intimidation of a witness in the July 13 shooting death of 47-year-old Chad Payne, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said.
Another man, Christian Collins, was jailed on a count of second-degree murder in late November, but the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office didn’t follow up with filing charges against him, Rivarde said.
Rivarde added that Collins was released from jail but remains a suspect in Payne’s killing and is now wanted on a charge of witness intimidation.
The D.A.’s Office declined comment through a spokesman Tuesday, citing a policy against discussing open cases. If given more evidence, the office could decide to charge Collins with murder at any time because murder cases have no statute of limitations.
The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t specified a motive for Payne’s deadly shooting or detailed why they suspect Collins and Dillon.
A deputy investigating gunshots heard in Westwego’s Kennedy Heights area found Payne lying face down just inside a baseball park at the corner of Travis Drive and Mission Court.
Payne was near a truck and had been shot six times. Paramedics summoned to the field – which was not in use at the time – pronounced him dead at the scene.
This is not Dillon’s first brush with the law. Jail records show he is being held on an alleged parole violation.
According to court records, a man with Dillon’s name received prison time after pleading guilty in 2014 to charges from two years earlier of witness intimidation and wielding a gun while possessing marijuana. He received a 10-year prison sentence but had since been paroled, records show.
Dillon would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.