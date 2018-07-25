Spencer Sutton, one of two New Orleans police officers who were arrested and fired following an off-duty fight with a Mid-City bar patron early Tuesday, claimed to not remember what had happened when questioned by investigators, according to newly available court records.

But the records indicate that both rookie officers, Sutton and John Galman, were implicated by eyewitnesses and surveillance footage as the aggressors in a confrontation with Jorge Alberto "George” Gomez, who was hospitalized for his injuries.

Sutton, 24, and Galman, 26, had initially been released on their own recognizance after they were jailed Tuesday on counts of simple battery. But during a hearing Wednesday in front of Municipal Court Judge Steven Jupiter, their bails were raised to $1,500.

The two defendants entered the courtroom through a back entrance not accessible to the general public, pleaded not guilty and began making arrangements to post bond so that they would avoid being jailed again.

In a statement Tuesday, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman "acted improperly" in ordering Galman and Sutton released on their own recognizance.

However, the simple battery counts on which the defendants were booked do not fall under a list of crimes for which state law requires monetary bonds.

Friedman declined to comment Wednesday.

Sutton and Galman were rookie officers who had not yet completed their probationary period when the NOPD completed the process of firing them Wednesday.

The new court records allege that Galman instigated an argument over Gomez’s military record at the Mid-City Yacht Club, a bar on South St. Patrick Street. As the argument escalated, Galman struck Gomez with “an opened hand and fist,” and Sutton landed blows as well, according to the documents.

In an interview, Gomez said that Galman confronted him over the military-style camouflage clothes that Gomez was wearing.

According to Gomez, Galman described himself as a Marine and demanded to know if Gomez had served in the military, at one point asking Gomez if he was an “American.”

Gomez described himself as a U.S. native who was raised in Honduras before returning to live in New Orleans. He speaks Spanish as well as English with an accent. He said he served in Louisiana's Army National Guard, though he said Galman wouldn't accept that answer.

A military official said Wednesday that there are records showing a man named Jorge Alberto Gomez served with the Louisiana National Guard. The official didn't immediately reply when asked whether the birth date of that Gomez matched the one on the police report.

Late Tuesday, an attorney for Galman, Claude Schlesinger, said that Galman argued Gomez was the aggressor and had waited for the off-duty officers to leave the bar before confronting them.

An attorney for Sutton didn't immediately comment Wednesday.

Other law enforcement sources familiar with the officers’ version of events said they were defending themselves from Gomez, who attacked them with a walking stick, which Gomez acknowledged he uses because of back problems.

New Orleans police said they haven’t ruled out filing more serious counts than simple battery, which is a misdemeanor, against the two fired officers. In a statement, police said investigators were still examining whether the case "meets the elements of a potential civil rights violation," suggesting hate crime charges are possible.

Cannizzaro said his office would closely review the evidence to determine whether the misdemeanor counts should be "accepted or modified."

Gomez’s face was still swollen, bruised and pockmarked with cuts and scabs when he met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to the hospital by paramedics after his attackers called 911 to report the incident, officials said.

