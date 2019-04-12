An 18-year-old man accused of shooting a New Orleans Police Department officer in the leg Thursday night inside of a Mid-City gasoline station has been identified.

Michael Baker faces a count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, NOPD said Friday. NOPD also said that the wounded officer had been released from the hospital by Friday morning.

According to police, the injured officer was responding to a 9:15 p.m. call reporting a suspicious person with a gun at a Shell station in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue.

The officer stopped Baker because he resembled the description provided, patted him down, and found a gun, police said. The officer and Baker struggled over the gun, and Baker allegedly fired a bullet into the policeman's right leg.

The bullet lodged in the victim’s calf, police said.

The officer held onto the shooter until other police could come into the store and arrest Baker, who still had the gun on him, authorities said.

Police detained a second person, a woman, in the store for questioning. She was arrested on at least one unrelated warrant but not booked in connection with the shooting.

Baker could spend decades in prison if convicted of attempting to murder a police officer.

Thursday was not the first time Baker was accused of acting violently.

Last April, he completed six months’ probation after pleading guilty to simple battery as a first-time offender in connection with a case that initially saw him accused of attempted armed robbery and illegal weapon possession, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

He was booked in December with simple burglary, but in January prosecutors declined to charge him.

The officer wounded Thursday is expected to make a full physical recovery after paramedics took him to University Medical Center for treatment, police said. Police said that the officer's colleagues applied a tourniquet to his leg to slow his bleeding before he was taken to the hospital and later discharged.

Police didn't identify the injured officer but described him as a three-year veteran.

He was the second NOPD officer shot in the line of duty this year.

On Jan. 4, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot by police after he fired two bullets into a cop's protective vest while officers investigated a 911 call reporting a man threatening suicide in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue in Treme.

The vest prevented the officer shot in that case from being seriously wounded.