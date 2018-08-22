A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the Desire neighborhood late Tuesday, New Orleans police said.

Joann McDaniel surrendered to police investigators Wednesday and faces one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Tajana Williams.

Police patrolling the area said they heard gunfire and found Williams on the ground with a bullet wound to the head. She was soon pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators haven’t said what led them to identify McDaniel as a suspect.

Williams was one of two people killed Tuesday night. Isaac Taylor, 31, was fatally shot in the 4800 block of Chrysler Street in New Orleans East about 8:30 p.m., police said.