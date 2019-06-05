First responders battling a fire in Marrero early Wednesday found a man dead, officials said.
The blaze occurred about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Avenue A, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. One resident of the home managed to escape without any physically injuries, but a 60-year-old man who also lived there was found dead in a rear area.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. Neither was a potential cause of for his death or the fire.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Police said a woman was shot to death in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road in New Orleans East about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
About five hours later, a 53-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were wounded when one of a group of men with whom they were arguing shot them in the 6500 block of Brunswick Court in Algiers, New Orleans police said. Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital.
• A New Orleans woman who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1,200 from the U.S. Post office where she once worked before gambling it away on slots at a casino in Harvey received probation Wednesday, records show.
Jacqueline Batiste received her sentence from U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance.