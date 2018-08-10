New Orleans police officers recently shot guns at three German Shepherd dogs, killing one, WWL-TV reported.
The incident happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday near Touro Avenue in Gentilly, according to the station.
Police said officers fired on the German Shepherds because the animals were loose, running around the neighborhood, and chasing small children before charging at the cops.
Following protocol, they called the LSPCA, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.
The officers’ supervisor, Sgt. James Young, told WWL-TV that shooting the dogs was “a nightmare scenario.”
“My heart goes out to the family of course,” Young told WWL-TV. “I just wish it didn’t happen.”
Residents, including the dogs’ owners, have accused the police of excessive force.
Owners Wayne and Rhonda Johnson said they would hold a memorial for their slain dog on Sunday about 7 p.m. at 2045 Mirabeau Ave. In an email, they said their dogs escaped from their gated yard but were neither a threat nor ferocious – “they were merely doing what puppies do.”