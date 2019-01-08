A man killed in an exchange of gunfire with New Orleans police in Treme on Friday was Zonell Williams, the city coroner confirmed Tuesday morning.

One person who said she was a close friend of Williams said he was 33 years old and had three children. Williams was identified on Monday by multiple sources as the man killed.

The shooting death occurred when officers were responding to a reported suicide attempt about 10 p.m. Friday at a home in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue.

Police said that Williams fired at arriving officers, striking the body armor of one of them with two bullets. Officers returned fire, hitting him multiple times.

The bullets that hit the officer — whom police also have yet to identify — didn’t penetrate his body armor. The officer was taken to University Medical Center to be examined and was released Saturday.

Williams was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police said they are conducting an internal investigation to determine whether the officers’ use of force was justified, a step that is routine in such cases.

The officers' attorney, Donovan Livaccari, of the Fraternal Order of Police, said he is confident their actions were legal and complied with NOPD policies.

Livaccari also said video footage from officers' body cameras will support their version of events.

Police said three officers have been placed on desk duty while the internal investigation is ongoing.

That investigation is being tracked by the Independent Police Monitor's Office, a separate agency from the Police Department.

Bonycle Sokunbi, the office’s executive director of communications, said the Police Department has lived up to its agreement to share information with the Monitor’s Office.

“NOPD has been extremely transparent with us from the beginning. We were notified appropriately to report to the scene and to the hospital,” she said.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.