A motorcyclist from Avondale was killed in a crash late Wednesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said Aaron Garrison, 57, was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on US Hwy 90 at W. Tish Drive in Jefferson Parish about 11:45 p.m. Justin Garcia of Katy, Texas, was driving eastbound in a Volkswagen Jetta. Troopers said Garcia failed to yield while making a left-hand turn, causing Garrison to hit him.

Garrison was ejected and killed. Troopers believe he was not wearing a helmet.

Garcia was not injured. He volunteered a breath sample, which showed no signs of impairment. He was booked on negligent homicide and failure to yield. Troopers said they were still investigating why he failed to yield.

