New Orleans police have arrested a suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting in Gentilly last year, officials said Tuesday.
Kevin Foots, 32, faces a count of second-degree murder in the July 13, 2017, slaying of 44-year-old Terrance Johnson.
According to police, Johnson said he was driving south on the 3900 block of Ford Street when he heard gunshots erupt from a passing car. He was hit several times, and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment. He died Aug. 3, 2017, while hospitalized, police said.
Police obtained a warrant to arrest Foots, but they said he wasn’t captured until Monday in the 100 block of Airport Road in the St. Charles Parish community of Ama.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 38-year-old woman was shot in the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive in Marrero about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said.
• New Orleans police said they investigated a half-dozen robbery cases between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, the first two of which involved guns.
About 12:35 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly, a woman was robbed at gunpoint after she and her son asked two men for a ride. The robbers demanded her personal identification number, but she refused, causing them to threaten her and flee with her belongings in their vehicle, leaving her behind, police said.
About 2:40 p.m. at the corner of Almonaster Avenue and Comus Court in St. Roch, two men in hoodies who appeared to have at least one gun between them stole cash, tennis shoes and a jacket from an 18-year-old man, New Orleans police said.
About noon in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, a 30-year-old woman was thrown to the ground before her money Infiniti FX35 were taken, police said. Police said Keith Nero, 31, is wanted as a suspect in the case.
A man tried to snatch a phone from a woman at the corner of Tulane Avenue and Elk Place in the Central Business District before 2:45 p.m., about a block from Tulane Medical Center. She fought the would-be robber off but filed a report with a Tulane police officer.
About 1 a.m., a 23-year-old woman’s purse was snatched by someone who approached her from behind at the corner of Burgundy and Bienville streets in the French Quarter, police said.
About 3:10 a.m., in the 600 block of Carondelet Street in the Central Business District, a 39-year-old woman was punched repeatedly by a man with whom she was having a conversation before he took her cellphone and fled, police said.
• Gretna police on Tuesday said they arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of eight car break-ins alongside a group of underage children. They have obtained arrest warrants for four other minors as well as a man nicknamed “Nemo.”
The car burglaries occurred in the 500 blocks of 3rd and 2nd streets, as well as the 200 block of Amelia Street, police said.
Videll Holmes faces eight counts of simple burglary and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, police said. Police said they solved the case with the help of surveillance camera footage. They had also spotted a group of youths carrying a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle backpack hours before it was reported stolen Saturday – it contained a .40-caliber pistol, a pair of gloves and other items.
• Police on Tuesday released surveillance camera images of a person they want to question in connection with a June 28 killing in the 6600 block of Selma Street in New Orleans East. Cody Martin, 20, was fatally shot in the incident. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and do not have to testify.
• About 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of South Solomon Street in Mid-City, a woman reported being raped by a man she did not know, police said.
• Julie Phillips, 30, was booked on allegations that she slapped a 33-year-old man about 12:10 a.m. during an argument in a hotel room in the 500 block of Gravier Street in the Central Business District and then stabbed her with a knife in both forearms during the ensuing struggle, New Orleans police said. The victim called the front desk for help, stepped out the room and held the door shut to keep Phillips in the room, police said. Police arrived and arrested Phillips.
• The New Orleans Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the 24-year-old man fatally shot in the 2200 block of Clouet Street in the Florida neighborhood on July 24 as Todge Ferrand.
In another case, the coroner’s office confirmed 76-year-old Jean Stokes died after being shot multiple times in the back of the head before she went missing for a couple of weeks and part of her skull washed up on the edge of Irish Bayou on Oct. 25.
Court records that had been obtained by The Advocate earlier this year suggested Stokes had likely died from gunshot wounds, and her grandson, Derek Williams, came under scrutiny. Williams, who lived with her, has not been charged with Stokes’ slaying but is in custody in St. Tammany Parish on an alleged parole violation.
• Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators on Tuesday said they have arrested Brian Rowan, 31, and Kenneth Oswald, 39, on allegations that they stole utility trailers and lawn as well as construction equipment on various occasions dating back to April. A third suspect, 40-year-old Kevin Bradley, is wanted and may have fled to Mississippi, the agency said.
The value of stolen merchandise is about $30,000 to $40,000, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators have recovered seven utility trailers and other pieces of equipment, all of which have been recovered and returned to their owners. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
• Kwame Fleming pleaded guilty in New Orleans' federal court to assisting in a June 1, 2015, killing, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He also pleaded guilty to two carjackings and to a robbery in Mississippi. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced at a later date.