New Orleans officials must release a map of the city’s 400 crime cameras to public defenders who want to be able to view videos that could aid their clients, a state judge said Friday.

Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Ethel Julien swatted aside city claims that the cameras are exempt from public-records laws because they could be used to investigate terrorist incidents.

Officials produced no evidence that the city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is fighting the war on terror or that it was eligible for another exemption covering criminal investigations, Julien said in a three-page judgment.

An Orleans Public Defenders staff attorney had filed a request last year for the locations of all the crime cameras, which are generally in public view. She said that might help her request videos which could exonerate her clients.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the Southern Poverty Law Center sued the city after officials there stonewalled the public defenders on their records request.

The city can appeal Julien’s decision. The Mayor’s Office declined to comment Monday on what it might do.

Civil rights lawyers hailed Julien’s decision as a victory for government transparency. They had argued that the locations of the cameras, with their flashing red and blue lights, are no secret because they are in public view.

“The court reaffirmed that public records are, in fact, public,” said Jamila Johnson, a senior supervising attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Governments need to be transparent, and that does not change in the face of New Orleans’ choice to engage in widespread surveillance of our communities.”

The judge's decision does not apply to the locations of privately owned cameras linked to the city network, said Katie Schwartzmann, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer.

Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu oversaw the installation of hundreds of crime cameras that feed into a central Office of Homeland Security command post on North Rampart Street. Civilian technicians there monitor the cameras and refer tips on crimes to the New Orleans Police Department.

Current Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been a vocal supporter of the surveillance cameras, and police officials say they frequently help solve crimes. However, critics claim the cameras are an intrusion on residents’ privacy.

Public defender Laura Bixby’s request for public records on the camera locations did not center on the privacy issue. Instead, she wanted to obtain videos that might contain evidence favorable to her clients — such as images showing they were not present at crime scenes.