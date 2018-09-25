For the 29th straight year, Louisiana owns the highest murder rate in the country, according to the FBI's 2017 Uniform Crime Reports data released Monday. But it's not all because of New Orleans, one expert points out.

The state's murder rate was 12.4 per 100,000 residents in 2017. Missouri was next at 9.8.

"And if you take out (New Orleans') murder count Louisiana would have STILL ranked first nationally in murder last year (by quite a large margin)," local crime analyst Jeff Asher said.

Asher points out that the main reason for Louisiana's disturbing ranking is because "the non-metro areas typically see high rates of violence relative to other areas their size," he wrote on Twitter. Many of the murder rates in those non-metro areas are double the national average.

New Orleans' 2017 murder rate of 39.5 ranks No. 4 in the country among cities with a population of more than 250,000. It's the 30th straight year, Asher said, that New Orleans has been in the top five of that category. St. Louis, Baltimore and Detroit ranked ahead of New Orleans. Kansas City was behind New Orleans with a rate of 30.9.

Baton Rouge's murder rate of 38.3 was just behind New Orleans' rate, but the city of Baton Rouge's population was too small to make the list of large cities. Baton Rouge reported 87 murders in 2017 to the FBI, a 58 percent increase from the average of the past five years. The city's high homicide count also drove East Baton Rouge Parish to an historic high for the number of murders last year.

New Orleans reported 157 homicides in 2017, nearly 10 percent fewer than it saw the previous year. Still, the city's homicide total nearly equaled that of Dallas, whose population is more than three times that of New Orleans.

