A 2-year-old boy died Sunday after being found in a swimming pool at a home in New Orleans East that the city alleges has illegally and repeatedly been rented out for parties, according to officials and neighbors.
Police said the boy was found unresponsive in a pool at a home in the 7400 block of Springlake Drive about 5:45 p.m. The boy, 2-year-old Jesiah Hayes, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Officials haven’t disclosed a cause of death.
Citing neighbors, WWL-TV reported that the discovery of the boy occurred during a party at a home that people frequently rent to host parties.
Records show Robert Packnett owns that home and has been repeatedly inspected following complaints that he is misusing his property. The complaints mention his renting out the home for parties and his running a landscaping business out of his home.
At least one of those reports, centering around the landscaping business, resulted in a $500 fine that Packnett has not paid, according to municipal records.
“Large delivery trucks are coming through the neighborhood to bring him large trees and plants that he stores on the property,” a complaint from November reads. “The delivery truck, his work truck and the cars of the people attending the parties are blocking the street and neighbors’ driveways.”
Packnett didn’t return a phone call seeking comment Monday. A spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration didn’t immediately respond to an email asking what consequences Packnett may face following the toddler’s death Sunday.
Packnett was a member of the LSU football team’s offensive line in the 1980s. In 2013, Packnett pleaded guilty in New Orleans’ federal courthouse to fraud after he was charged with submitting fake lease agreements to a bank to help him qualify for mortgages and pocket $256,000.
The feds’ case had its roots in an Office of Inspector General investigation into city contracts held by Packnett’s R&P Landscaping company. The company landed work at the city-owned Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner.
WWL-TV's Danny Monteverde contributed to this report.