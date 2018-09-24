St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne took to Facebook on Monday, using the platform to dispel rumors appearing on that site and across social media claiming that a man has been abducting women in the parish by luring them in with perfume sales.
According to the sheriff, the posts claim that a man stages himself in parking lots to sell perfume, and asks women to come sample a smell. The perfume is then said to make whoever smells it unconscious, at which point the man abducts whomever smelled the perfume.
These claims are completely false, the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post read.
“Falsehoods spread like wildfire on social media, getting quicker and longer-lasting exposure than the truth. False claims only alarm the public who experience fear in believing the information is factual. In this case, the post in question was shared repeatedly expanding fear well beyond our community,” the post said.