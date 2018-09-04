The New Orleans Civil Service Commission recently turned down a police officer’s bid to get his job back after he was fired for beating a teenage girl with metal shackles at the city’s juvenile detention center in 2014.

But the New Orleans Police Department officer, Terrance Saulny, won nearly 40 days of back pay after the commission said he and his attorney demonstrated that the 25-year veteran’s right to due process was violated by the unpaid suspension imposed on him prior to his dismissal.

"Based upon a review of the record before us, the commission agrees that (Saulny's) use of force was a major disciplinary infraction and represented a dramatic violation of the use of force guidelines established by NOPD," the commission wrote in its ruling, issued late last month. Still, the NOPD should have paid Saulny during its investigation, the commission wrote.

Saulny could ask the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal to overturn the decision upholding his termination. His attorney, Kenneth Plaisance, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The case dates back to the night of Sept. 23, 2014, when a 16-year-old girl booked into the Youth Study Center on counts of robbery and resisting arrest was handed over to Saulny for processing.

After Saulny placed the girl in a holding cell, she began kicking the door and demanding to be let out. Saulny then entered the cell with four-point shackles after she ignored his commands to be quiet.

The girl at first appeared as if she would obey when Saulny asked her to turn around and go toward a bench in the cell. But then a video camera in the cell captured her folding her arms and mouthing something at the officer, according to the 23-page commission ruling.

The 230-pound Saulny subsequently pushed the girl, struck her twice with the shackles and forced his forearm under her chin before another NOPD officer arrived to help get the girl in the restraints.

Police brass learned of the incident within two days, and they suspended Saulny without pay for 38 days while they reviewed whether his use of force was appropriate. The NOPD ultimately dismissed him after determining he used excessive force and lied about the girl using profanity during the encounter.

Saulny appealed his termination to the Civil Service Commission, which reviews whether municipal employees were appropriately fired.

The commission affirmed the termination but took issue with the emergency suspension, which it said was imposed “before (NOPD’s) substantiating or even investigating the allegations against (Saulny).”

“There is no dispute that NOPD issued such discipline without providing (Saulny) with the opportunity to retain counsel, attend a pre-disciplinary hearing or introduce evidence and … testimony on his behalf,” the ruling said.

That violated protections guaranteed under a section of the state Constitution known as the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights, according to the commission, which ruled that Saulny should be paid in full for the days he was on suspension.

Both state and federal authorities declined to pursue criminal charges against Saulny, a decision that New Orleans’ Independent Police Monitor openly disagreed with.

The girl’s mother sued NOPD and the city government for damages a year after the assault, and the case was settled several months later for terms that have not been disclosed.

