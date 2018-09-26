One of three weapons used in a deadly attack that killed three people outside a South Claiborne Avenue daiquiri shop in late July was also deployed in another high-profile New Orleans slaying: the murder of local rapper BTY YoungN at a Shell station in Hollygrove last year, according to a police firearms analysis.

Authorities linked the 9mm handgun to both unsolved killings through a national database that allows investigators to compare photographs of spent bullets and casings recovered from crime scenes. The weapon itself had not been recovered as of last month, according to a report issued then, a portion of which was reviewed by The Advocate.

Just who fired that weapon in either fatal assault remains uncertain. On Tuesday, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison declined to offer new details of the police investigation as officials announced an increase to $12,500 in a Crimestoppers reward for information leading to charges in the case.

But Harrison did reveal police have developed “prime suspects” in connection with the Claiborne Avenue shooting, in which two masked men chased down Jeremiah “Zippa” Lee, firing into a crowd that Lee ran toward in the parking lot of a strip mall at South Claiborne and Louisiana avenues.

Police have identified Lee as an affiliate of “3NG,” a notoriously violent Central City drug clan. Harrison on Wednesday stood by his earlier statement that investigators were eyeing a gang-related motivation behind the attack on him, which killed Lee and two bystanders while injuring seven others. But Harrison refused to name the suspects, saying doing so before probable cause for their arrests has been established would compromise the investigation.

An internal police intelligence memo on Lee said that before he was killed, he was suspected in the December 2016 slaying of Kareem Dowell, who needed a wheelchair to move around after being wounded in a previous shooting.

The report said the two hooded men who chased Lee toward the Claiborne Avenue strip mall, firing into the partying crowd, may have been seeking revenge for Dowell’s killing. They also killed bystanders Taiesha Watkins, 27, and Kurshaw Jackson, 38, with one shooter wielding two pistols and the other toting a rifle.

The intelligence memo also tied guns used to shoot Lee previously with several other shootings dating to the summer of 2016 in Central City and the 7th Ward.

The newly obtained gunfire analysis is the first to add the April 2017 slaying of BTY YoungN, born Desmone Jerome, to a constellation of shootings and killings in the last few years that police have tied to the same people or weapons.

As in the Claiborne Avenue melee, Jerome's murder was committed by masked men who jumped out on their apparent target and opened fire with multiple guns. The assailants jumped out of an SUV at a Shell station on Airline Highway and began firing at least three guns, one of which has been recovered.

That pistol, a .40-caliber Glock, is not the one tied to the Claiborne shooting. The unrecovered pistol tied to the Claiborne shooting is a 9mm that left behind 11 casings the night Jerome was killed, the firearms report said.

The gun link to the South Claiborne attack is the latest wrinkle in a troubled investigation into the rapper’s killing. Jerome was well-known in rap circles for his affiliation with Cash Money Records.

Police initially booked two men, Darryl Bannister Jr. and Kyron Williams, on charges of second-degree murder for Jerome’s killing. Williams’ fingerprints were recovered from a phone belonging to Bannister that was left at the scene of the rapper’s slaying.

But the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office dropped those charges after investigators were unable to find a witness placing either Williams or Bannister — who was previously convicted of gang racketeering over his admitted association with a Carrollton-area gang dubbed “The Taliban” — at the Shell station.

Together, the police documents and law enforcement sources suggest the killings of BTY Young’N as well as those of the victims on Claiborne are the products of overlapping gangland feuds, many of which have flared up across Central City, Hollygrove and the area near the former St. Thomas housing project.

While authorities have stopped short of explicitly linking all of the incidents, police have cited possible street group rivalries for a wave of bloodshed that has struck at some of the city’s busy commercial corridors. Among them were multi-victim shootings last year in the 1900 block of Magazine Street and, across town, at the corner of South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard.

The shooting at Carrollton and Earhart, a double slaying, occurred as a member of a gang with ties to the old Calliope housing project in Central City tailed rivals leaving a concert being promoted by a rival Central City set from what was once known as the Magnolia project, police wrote in court documents.

The man blamed for sparking the bloodshed on Magazine — in which two participants and a bystander were wounded — belonged to the same group from the former Magnolia.

A culture of sharing guns among New Orleans’ street-level drug clans may complicate any conclusions that might be drawn, however, about connections between violent acts across the city.