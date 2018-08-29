A 42-year-old man was found shot to death in a crosswalk in the 7th Ward late Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Broad Street. The man was found in a crosswalk with multiple gunshot wounds, the New Orleans Police Department said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.