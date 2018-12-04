The civilian agent with the U.S. Army who was shot by a state trooper while on vacation in New Orleans over the weekend will be jailed on allegations that he pointed a gun at the trooper during the encounter, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

Ronald Martin, 44, will face a count of aggravated assault when he is discharged from the hospital, State Police said in a statement announcing that they had obtained an arrest warrant in the case.

Martin was still being treated for bullet wounds to his knee and stomach on Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday on the riverfront near the Riverwalk outlet mall and the convention center, according to officials, who released new details about the encounter on Tuesday.

A trooper in full uniform spotted Martin holding a gun equipped with a laser sight, said State Police and multiple law enforcement sources.

The trooper then approached while repeatedly identifying himself as law enforcement, State Police said. When Martin pointed a gun at the trooper, State Police said, he used his service pistol to shoot Martin.

State Police, who help New Orleans' cops patrol downtown areas, also said that Martin appeared impaired during the confrontation.

While Martin continued recovering from his wounds on Monday night, his attorney offered a vastly different version of events.

The lawyer, Elizabeth Carpenter, explained that Martin had pulled out his gun after he got lost on his way back to his hotel and was rattled by a group of juveniles he believed were tailing him.

Carpenter argued that Martin was shot without warning by a trooper who happened to be nearby and misunderstood the situation.

According to Carpenter, her client — who is from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and a civilian special agent with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command — had traveled to New Orleans to board a cruise.

The couple spent Saturday night in the French Quarter before the woman went back to their hotel on Loyola Avenue while her husband kept exploring the city.

Carpenter said Martin had not consumed any alcoholic drinks for a few hours before the incident but still lost his bearings as he headed back to his hotel.

Realizing he was being followed by “some young kids … trying to intimidate” him, Martin pulled a pistol out that he had holstered on his ankle and turned to face them in hopes of frightening them off, Carpenter said.

"The next thing he knows, he's been shot," Carpenter said. "I have a difficult time believing that my client would not have complied with another law enforcement officer identifying himself as such."

Carpenter said Martin didn't even realize a trooper had shot him until State Police investigators showed up to his hospital bed to swab his cheek for DNA.

Martin’s shooting has likely cost him the opportunity to run the Boston Marathon, for which he had been training, Carpenter said. She said it was darkly ironic that her client had survived multiple combat tours with the military unscathed but then was shot while vacationing.

Louisiana law defines aggravated assault as using a dangerous weapon to make people reasonably fear being injured. If convicted of that misdemeanor, Martin could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Command, or "CID," on Tuesday morning confirmed that it was probing a case involving one of its civilian special agents getting shot off-duty by a state trooper as the off-duty agent visited New Orleans.

The agent is "suspended from all law enforcement duties pending the outcome of the investigation," said a statement from Chis Grey, the CID public affairs chief.

Grey's statement didn't name the agent because he hadn't been accused of a crime at the time. The statement also said, "We take this matter extremely seriously and are closely monitoring the situation."