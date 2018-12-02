A Louisiana State Trooper shot an armed subject early Sunday morning in the 880 block of Port of New Orleans Place, according to a release from state police.
The unidentified subject was taken to University Medical Center for treatment while the trooper was not injured.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, the trooper observed the person with a weapon and during the encounter shot the subject.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate and gather all facts surrounding the incident, according to the release.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time