The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office sent members of their SWAT team to investigate a possible break-in in progress at a home in Harvey on Tuesday morning but didn’t find anyone inside, officials said.
Deputies received the call of the break-in about 9 a.m. in the 4100 block of Lac Du Bay from a woman who reported that her outside security camera had captured someone breaking in and that she wasn’t sure whether the burglar was still there, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said. The Sheriff’s Office sent its SWAT team, which used search dogs and a robot to search for signs of a burglar.
No one was there anymore, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the burglar took anything, but there were signs that a break-in had occurred, Lopinto said.
No other details were immediately available.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A man was shot in the abdomen at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street in New Orleans East on Tuesday morning, New Orleans police said.
Police alerted the public to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. Officers learned about the incident after the victim, who had taken his own ride, arrived at a hospital seeking treatment.
• New Orleans police investigated two armed robberies at gunpoint, one armed robbery at knifepoint, and another which involved the victim being beaten by two suspects on Monday, officials said.
About 8:15 a.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive in New Orleans East, a man jumped over a store counter and pointed a gun at a 65-year-old man’s face. The gunman then took money from the cash drawer and fled. A 61-year-old woman was also in the store, police said.
About 9:25 a.m. in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in Gentilly, a 29-year-old woman was pumping gasoline at a convenience store when a man stole her vehicle at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, police said.
About 2:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in the Central Business District, two women – at least one of whom was wielding a knife – stole a debit card and phone from a 30-year-old man, police said.
About 10:45 p.m. in the 10900 block of Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East, two men attacked a 22-year-old man and pushed him to the ground before taking the victim’s jacket, reaching into his backpack, and taking his bus pass and two cell phones, police said.
• Anthony Thibodeaux, 32, is wanted on allegations that he attacked a relative of his in an apartment in the 1700 block of South Rampart Street in Central City on Dec. 31, New Orleans police said. Police said the victim had to undergo emergency surgery to alleviate “extreme swelling to his brain,” and he reported the incident Jan. 8 as he “slowly began to remember (what) led to his hospitalization.”
Anyone with information on Thibodeaux’s whereabouts can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
• John Paddio, who was recently identified as being wanted, has been arrested in connection with a burglary in the 4100 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers on Oc.t 10, New Orleans police said Tuesday.
This report was compiled by Sophia Germer and Ramon Antonio Vargas