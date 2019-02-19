The dog named “Brees” that was rescued from a fire at an apartment complex on the edge of City Park last week has been released from a veterinarian hospital, New Orleans police said Tuesday.

According to police, Dr. Alan Ralph of the hospital MedVet credited first responders’ quick actions for saving the dog’s life. “Brees is alive because of their bravery,” Ralph said, according to police.

A three-alarm fire in a seventh-floor unit of the Esplanade at City Park apartment complex during the late afternoon of Feb. 14 displaced seven residents. No people were injured in the fire, but Brees was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the apartment where the fire began.

First responders put an oxygen mask on Brees and resuscitated the animal before Brees arrived at MedVet.

The New Orleans Fire Department hasn’t released information on a possible cause for the fire.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• A 24-year-old Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Friday to hiding more than four kilograms of methamphetamine in snack food boxes that were in a bag with which he flew from Los Angeles to New Orleans, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Devonta Dunn faces receiving at least 10 years in prison during a sentencing hearing tentatively set for May 15 in front of U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo. Dunn was arrested at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner after arriving on a flight, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office in New Orleans said.

Strasser’s office said the Drug Enforcement Administration, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Kenner Police Department helped build the case against Dunn.

• A 17-year-old man was punched in the face as well as robbed of his backpack and shoes by three people about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Bundy Road in New Orleans East, police said. The attackers were in black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

• About 3:40 p.m. Monday at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the edge of Central City, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.

• The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed Feb. 10 at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street on the edge of the Central Business District.

Phillip Thomas, 51, was killed in that case, the coroner's office said. In a separate shooting six days later at that intrsection, 30-year-old Morris Irvin was killed.

