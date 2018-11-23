A federal grand jury in New Orleans charged a 42-year-old Westwego man on allegations that he obtained credit cards and false California driver’s license to obtain money and property from home improvement stores, prosecutors announced Friday.
A nine-count indictment at the center of the case charged Khanh Bui with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said. The indictment was handed up Nov. 9 but not unsealed until this week.
Bui faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted of mail fraud. He would face a mandatory and consecutive two-year sentence if convicted of aggravated identity theft.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service helped build the case against Bui.
In other matters recently handled by local law enforcement:
• A 64-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly broke into the home of a 60-year-old woman, pushed her onto a couch, and struck her several times about 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Josephine Street in Central City, New Orleans police said. The woman was able to break free, grab her phone, and call police after locking herself in a bathroom, police said. Leonard Johnson allegedly fled in a white 2007 Mitsubishi SUV.
• A 30-year-old woman needed stitches after being poked with a butter knife while trying to break up a fight among family members about 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Central City, New Orleans police said. No suspect was identified.