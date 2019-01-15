Two teens were arrested after allegedly breaking into an occupied home in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood Monday morning, then pointing a gun before fleeing through a window.
The incident occurred about 10:34 a.m. in the 2100 block of Iberville Street, according to an NOPD report. The two suspects, 15 and 16, were spotted when one of the four people within the home -- two of whom were juveniles -- heard noises.
The teens were spotted in a spare room, one of whom pointed a gun while the other continued rummaging, police said.
The pair fled out a window and they were later arrested after a foot chase.