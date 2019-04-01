A shooting in Algiers killed a man Monday morning, New Orleans police said.
Police said the deadly attack occurred in the 1600 block of Newton Street about 8:40 a.m. The victim died from multiple bullet wounds.
As of Monday morning, there had been at least 27 homicides reported in New Orleans.
Authorities did not release details about a motive, a possible suspect or the victim’s name. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for an award.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified two people who were slain in recent shootings.
A 17-year-old woman named Tyneisha Muse was fatally shot at the corner of Congress and North Prieur streets in the St. Claude area on Friday night in an attack that also left a 20-year-old man.
Jerry Harris, 20, was killed in the 1500 block of Freret Street in Central City on Thursday. Harris’ body at the corner of Harmony and Prytania streets in the Garden District.
Police haven’t discussed a possible motive or suspects in either slaying.
• A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg while driving in the 12000 block of Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, New Orleans police said. The victim drove home, and his sister called paramedics, who took the wounded man to the hospital, according to police.
• An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh about 3:05 p.m. Sunday with a kitchen knife at a home in the 6000 block of Marigny Street in the Milneburg section of Gentilly, New Orleans police said. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, and police booked 42-year-old Latoya Jones as a suspect in the case.
• A 54-year-old man was punched in the face, knocked to the ground and robbed of his wallet by a man who approached the victim at the corner of Ursulines Avenue and Henriette Delille Street in Treme about 1:30 a.m. Monday, New Orleans police said.
• About 12:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive in New Orleans East, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, New Orleans police said.
• A man was cut in the 2400 block of Division Street in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said about 1:05 a.m. Monday. The victim’s wound was not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.
• Two men were wounded in a shooting in the 6200 block of Second Avenue in Marrero about 5:25 a.m. Saturday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. One victim was in critical condition, and another had minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. No other details have been released.
• Shelton Frey, 26, is wanted on allegations that he forced his way into a home in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway while a guest was leaving on Thursday, New Orleans police said.
Allegedly, while wielding a gun, Frey demanded money from the victim as the victim was in bed and then slapped the victim with the back of his hand. He is wanted on counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery.