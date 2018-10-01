A New Orleans man set fire to a Claiborne Avenue gas pump with a lighter stolen from inside the gas station's convenience store, according to a press release from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The man, identified as 32-year-old Marlon Coleman, then offered money to the man who put out the fire and asked him to be a witness in a lawsuit Coleman planned to file, according to the report.
The fire happened on Friday afternoon at a gas station in the 3300 block of Claiborne Avenue. Coleman was arrested Sunday on one count of aggravated arson.
"Investigators discovered through store surveillance video that the man, eventually identified as Coleman, ignited a torch lighter near where the nozzle of the pump was connected to the fuel tank of his truck and in operation," according to the press release.
Other customers were around the pumps and inside the convenience store when the blaze started. After the local business owner who put out the fire declined Coleman's offer, Coleman left the scene.