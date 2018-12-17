A 73-year-old man arrested was arrested for two counts of aggravated rape dating back to the 1970s, according to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office release.
Jason Franklin Sr., of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is accused of multiple incidents of raping a male and female victim at his then home in the 100 block of Aster Lane in Waggaman and the 1400 block of Utah Beach in Bridge City.
JPSO said the victims were between the ages of 2 and 7 at the time of the incidents. Franklin was known to the victims and they recently came forward to accuse him, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Franklin is a registered sex offender after a 2011 arrest for child pornography in Kentucky.
Anyone with information regarding additional victims or about Franklin was asked to call the Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.