A motorcyclist has died and two passengers in a vehicle were injured after a crash in Algiers on Thursday, according to New Orleans Police.
Around 11 a.m. near the corner of Macarthur Boulevard and General DeGaulle Drive, police said a man driving a motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz that was turning left onto MacArthur.
An unidentified woman and passenger inside the vehicle are in a stable condition at an area hospital.
The man's identity has been released.
More details to come.