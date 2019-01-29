More than a week after he allegedly punched a man from behind on Bourbon Street and left him in a coma, a 33-year-old Gretna resident was jailed Monday, according to New Orleans criminal court records.

Quinnton Marshall faces a count of second-degree battery after his arrest. The victim of the Jan. 18 attack is no longer in a coma but remains in critical condition, records pertaining to Marshall's arrest show.

About 9:55 the night of the incident, the victim was standing in the 400 block of Bourbon when another man approached him from behind and struck him with a closed fist, New Orleans police said.

The victim fell, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was comatose for a time, police said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Marshall went to a police station in the French Quarter and surrendered to officers there for a battery he had committed 10 days earlier, according to authorities.

He allegedly waived his right to remain silent, confessing that he had walked up behind the victim in the case and punched him. Marshall also said he simply walked away from the victim, according to police, who had released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the case on Jan. 23.

Court records don't mention whether Marshall may have offered up an explanation for his alleged actions.

Marshall appeared in front of Orleans Parish Magistrate Court Commissioner Brigid Collins on Monday night.

Collins set his bail at $50,000 in connection with the battery count. But he was also being held without bail on various unrelated warrants out of Jefferson Parish, where he has prior drug-related convictions, records show.

Monday was not the first time Marshall has been suspected of behaving violently. Prosecutors in Jefferson Parish charged with him with a second-degree battery from March 2003, and he ultimately pleaded guilty to the allegation.

In that case, he received a two-year prison sentence from Judge M. Joseph Tiemann, who was serving on a temporary basis at the time, Jefferson Parish criminal court records show.