A 19-year-old man is wanted by New Orleans police for his alleged role in an Aug. 1 shooting that left three people injured, including a 2-year-old boy.

Police said Nas Jackson was reportedly involved in an ongoing dispute with the victims and is believed to be directly involved with the shooting that took place near Interstate 10 West at Crowder Boulevard.

+5 2-year-old, teen among victims in N.O. East triple shooting while driving on I-10 A toddler and a teenager were among three people shot early Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East, officials said.

The victims were reportedly traveling eastbound on I-10 when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire, hitting a 16-year-old boy in the leg, a 22-year-old man in the leg and forearm and the 2-year-old with graze wounds to the shoulder and sternum. A woman and a 3-year-old girl were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but did not get injured.

All three victims' injuries were non-life threatening and they were reportedly alert and talking to paramedics while being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police investigation into the incident caused I-10 westbound between Read and Crowder boulevards to be closed for about an hour.

Can't see video below? Click here.

An arrest warrant for Jackson has been issued, accusing him of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson or with additional information in this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters do not have to give their names or testify and may be eligible for a cash reward.