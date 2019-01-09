The search for the next chief of the New Orleans Police Department kicked into high gear Wednesday, a day after Superintendent Michael Harrison announced he was leaving for Baltimore.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is looking within the department for a replacement and expects to announce her choice by Monday, according to spokesman Beau Tidwell.

That seems to rule out the possibility that Cantrell will seek input from a search committee or from the public.

It is unclear whether she engaged in informal discussions with potential replacements last year when, following her May inauguration, she was weighing whether to retain Harrison, who was appointed in 2014 by her predecessor, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The City Council does not have to give its approval to her selection.

In an interview, Harrison said he was confident the department’s top ranks offer excellent choices.

“The mayor has options, and we believe that there are people within the department that could rise up and lead this agency,” said Harrison, whose last day after 28 years at the NOPD is Jan. 18.

Harrison declined to weigh in on which of his ranking officers should lead the department next, but he said he would advise Cantrell if asked.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill about who would take over the department’s reins was churning.

Cantrell discussed the position Wednesday with Cmdr. Shaun Ferguson, who currently leads the education and training division at the Police Department. He has also served as commander of Uptown’s 2nd District and Algiers’ 4th District.

+6 Outgoing NOPD chief Michael Harrison glad to learn mayor looking in-house for replacement In some of his first public remarks since accepting an offer to become Baltimore’s top cop, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Micha…

Cantrell would have interacted with Ferguson frequently when she represented District B on the New Orleans City Council, since the Police Department’s 2nd District covers much of the same territory. Ferguson was commander there from 2015 to 2018.

Ferguson, 46, graduated from O. Perry Walker High School and attended Southern University in Baton Rouge for three years before joining the NOPD in 1995, according to his application for the force. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern University at New Orleans, according to the department.

In 2015 he attended and graduated from the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University, the same leadership course Harrison went through before becoming chief.

Interviews are also being held with other candidates, Tidwell said. He declined to say how many names are in the mix.

Insiders say other contenders include Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, who currently serves as Harrison’s right-hand man, and Deputy Superintendent John Thomas, who leads the Investigation and Support Bureau. They have also been with the force since before Hurricane Katrina.

City Council President Jason Williams told WDSU-TV that he believes Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon — in charge of officers patrolling the Central Business District and French Quarter — and Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly, who heads the Management Services Bureau, would be strong candidates as well.

It's not clear that they are on Cantrell's short list, however.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Harrison offered an account of his decision to take the job as Baltimore’s top cop after stating last month that he was staying put in New Orleans.

Harrison said then that when a search committee selected him as its top choice to become the new Baltimore police commissioner, he was flattered but told officials there he was happy with his life in New Orleans.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh initially selected the Fort Worth, Texas, chief to lead the Maryland city's department through its own homicide crisis and efforts to reform in the wake of a series of corruption and brutality scandals.

However, her pick, Joel Fitzgerald, backed out, citing his son’s medical problems. Pugh put in a call to Harrison on Saturday in which she made a firm offer, in contrast to the discussions that took place in December, he said.

Harrison rejected the notion, advanced by some political observers, that Cantrell didn’t do enough to make him feel that she valued him even as key violent-crime statistics in New Orleans plummeted last year and his reputation soared.

Harrison said Cantrell gave him the support and resources he needed to do his job. It was his excitement about tackling the challenge of turning things around in Baltimore that led to his decision to take that job, he said.

He's set to begin his new role in an acting capacity in Baltimore in early February. The Baltimore City Council must still ratify him for him to become the long-term police commissioner.

“It’s very different being recruited and being sought out for a job, and that conversation made me really look at the next steps for me and my future. It’s such an honor to be sought out, and it’s such an honor to be recruited,” he said. “I reconsidered based on that conversation.”

Harrison, an ordained minister, said he prayed over the offer with his wife. A formal letter of invitation came on Monday, and he decided to accept it.

Harrison said he met with Cantrell in person the same day to break the news.

“She gave me a big hug, a kiss and told me how proud she was of me,” said Harrison, a 28-year NOPD veteran. “I showed her the offer letter, and she knew that the timing was right, and it was an appointed time from God. (That) is what we both talked about.”