Orleans Parish prosecutors are weighing whether to file a rape charge against a photographer whose images of local street celebrations have attracted a large following online as well as some national media attention.
Patrick Dufauchard, whose nom de plume is Patrick Melon, faces accusations that he raped a 19-year-old woman in September after plying her with alcohol. New Orleans police arrested him in December on counts of third-degree rape and unlawfully purchasing alcohol for someone under 21, but the case had flown under the radar until a Twitter user began posting messages about it this weekend.
An Instagram account associated with Dufauchard that had more than 93,000 followers is now offline, though a website showcasing his work remains up.
According to documents filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, a woman reported to police that Dufauchard, 28, a friend of hers, had handed her an alcoholic beverage after she sang during an open-mic night at a venue in Central City. The woman described feeling “extremely nauseated” upon finishing the drink and asked Dufauchard – whom she called Patrick Melon – to take her home to her place in the 7th Ward.
The woman recalled vomiting after arriving there and repeatedly telling Dufauchard that she was intoxicated, according to court documents, which would make it impossible for her to legally be able to consent to sex. Nonetheless, after losing consciousness in her bed, she awoke to Dufauchard forcing intercourse on her, investigators wrote in court records.
The woman reported Dufauchard to police after briefly speaking with a relative of hers, the court documents said. Police asked Dufauchard for a statement, but he declined, saying he would get an attorney.
Dufauchard was arrested Dec. 19 and posted $11,500 bond to await the case’s outcome from out of jail. Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said prosecutors have not yet decided whether to follow up the arrest with charges and that the case was still being screened.
Dufauchard’s attorney, John Fuller, said Monday that he and his client were “certainly taken aback by the convict-first mentality of some on social media who clearly don’t have their facts together.”
“One gentleman suggested Mr. Dufauchard has been indicted and is awaiting trial, and at this point in time, nothing can be further from the truth,” Fuller said. “Just as the criminal justice system requires that the public wait for all the facts to be meted out in criminal proceedings, it would be my recommendation that social media geniuses (and) litigators adopt the same philosophy, lest they ultimately be embarrassed by their slippery grasp of the facts.”
Third-degree rape cases in Louisiana usually involve victims who couldn’t legally consent to sex because they were incapacitated by alcohol or drugs. Convictions can carry up to 25 years in prison but require no minimum punishment.
In first- or second-degree rape cases involving adult victims, resistance to sex is often overcome by physical violence or the threat of it.
Dufauchard, who also lives in the 7th Ward, has risen to prominence through his photos of second-lines and other celebrations on New Orleans’ streets.
The digital and broadcast media outlet Vice published a profile of Dufauchard in August, depicting him as a “documentarian of black culture” whose existence is being threatened by the proliferation of short-term rentals across the city.