One person was hurt after a school bus transporting children and a motorcycle collided Thursday afternoon near the edge of the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans East, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:36 p.m. in near the intersection of Martin Drive and N. I-10 Service Road.

The motorcyclist "was being treated for injuries," the NOPD said. No one on the bus was hurt and students were removed from the bus.

It was not specified what school or schools the bus was transporting the children to or from. Police also didn't specify details of the accident or whether citations would be issued.

The crash marked the second involving a motorcycle across the city in a matter of hours. A crash in Algiers about midday involving a motorcycle and a car left the motorcyclist dead and two people withing the vehicle hospitalized with injuries. The crash occurred near the intersection of Macarthur Boulevard and General DeGaulle Drive, police said.