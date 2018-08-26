Officials believe two armed carjackings and an armed robbery that occurred within a 20-minute span Saturday in Uptown New Orleans may be related, according to New Orleans police.
Police are seeking three men believed to be involved in each of the incidents. Authorities provided information about the incidents on Sunday:
—Around 9:20 p.m., three men between the ages of 18 and 20, all wearing dark-colored clothing, approached a 21-year-old woman in the 5400 block of LaSalle Street. One of the suspects produced a semi-automatic handgun and demanded the woman’s belongings, police said. The woman complied, and the three men fled on LaSalle Street to Octavia Street.
—Around 9:40 p.m., three men between the ages of 18 and 24 approached a 31-year-old man in the 2200 block of Octavia Street. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, police said. The suspects demanded the man’s scooter, and he complied. One of the suspects fled on the scooter while the other two fled on foot on Octavia Street toward Freret Street, police said.
—Around 9:43 p.m., two men between the ages of 18 and 20 in dark clothing approached a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman who were backing out of their driveway in the 5400 block of South Robertson Street. The two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, ordered the victims to get out of their vehicle, police said. The suspects struck the victims’ porch before driving away.
New Orleans police said that in all of the incidents, the suspects were between 18 and 24 years old, wearing dark-colored clothing and had a dark cloth covering the lower half of their faces.
Tulane police said that one of the victims was a faculty member, according to WWL.
More details to come.