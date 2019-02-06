A son of the Louisiana Supreme Court’s former chief justice pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to have sex with a 14-year-old trafficking victim in 2017 as well as setting her up to have sex with other men.

Pascal Calogero III, 59, is due to appear in front of Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown in New Orleans’ federal courthouse on June 5 for sentencing. In theory, Calogero could receive up to life in prison, but it is suspected his punishment will be substantially lighter because he pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors rather than push for a trial.

Longtime city employee Pascal Calogero III accused of pimping out underage sex trafficking victim A longtime city employee had sex with a 14-year-old trafficking victim and plotted to pimp her out to other men last year, federal prosecutors…

Calogero was charged in September, and the following month he signaled his intent to plead guilty on Wednesday to the bill of information spelling out the case against him. Defense attorneys Joseph Raspanti and Billy Gibbens are representing him.

Calogero is the namesake of the late Pascal Calogero Jr., who retired as the state Supreme Court’s chief justice after 36 years on that court’s bench. Calogero Jr., who has several siblings, was working as an information technology employee for the city of New Orleans when he was charged.

While Calogero’s admitted acts could fit the definition of state charges including felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, he is not directly charged with sex acts on the girl.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning arrested a Belle Chasse High School student on allegations that he used social media to threaten violence following a fight at the campus Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the student, who was described as an underage boy. The alleged threat didn’t specify any locations or people, and the boy didn’t have any weapons in his possession; but he was arrested on a count of terrorizing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

• New Orleans police investigated three robbery cases between Tuesday and early Wednesday, one of which victimized a bank.

About 2:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive in Algiers, two men – with one wielding a gun – entered a First Bank and Trust branch and successfully demanded money out of the registers. After the robbers fled, officers said they arrested a suspect in the case in the area – Eugene Lewis, who turned 25 on Monday.

About 7:30 p.m. at the corner of South Robertson and Thalia streets in Central City, a 19-year-old man was beaten by several other men. The victim was punched, slammed on the ground, stomped and robed of his wallet, among other things, police said. The manager of a nearby store eventually helped the victim get his wallet back, police said.

About 3:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Carondelet Street on the edge of the Central Business District, a 50-year-old man’s money was snatched from his hand by another man to whom the victim was giving a dollar bill, police said.

• About 7:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Gentilly Boulevard in Gentilly, an unidentified man reported being raped by an unknown person, New Orleans police said.

• Romalice Webster, 19, is wanted for questioning in connection with the July 21 shooting that left Jaleel Sino, 21, dead in the 2200 block of Louisa Street. Webster “is not subject to arrest in connection with this incident,” said police, who asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.