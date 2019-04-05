The mother of a 46-year-old woman accused of stabbing two people outside a Mid-City church Thursday – the third attack blamed on her in the last three months – says her daughter has a mental illness that she has been struggling to treat.

“I can confirm she has a mental illness that I was attempting to get the criminal justice system to understand,” Helen Howard said during a brief interview Friday about her daughter, Uhuru Howard. “There’s a lot to be said, but I’m not prepared to say it at this time.”

Helen Howard didn’t specify what mental illness her daughter may have been diagnosed with, but she said Uhuru had been put on disability assistance.

The mother’s remarks hue closely with the impression of Uhuru Howard left with her latest alleged victims, according to records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Both victims told investigators that it seemed Howard, a stranger to them, was having “mental” problems when she ambushed and cut them while they dropped off children at a church daycare in the 4300 block of Canal Street, the records said.

The records also accused Howard of trying to bite a cop at one point.

While many questions remained Friday, Howard’s arrest appears to be the latest to expose Louisiana’s shortage of mental health services after years of state budget cuts.

Court records released Friday provided the most detailed account yet of the previous day’s violence outside Canal Street Church, which operates a preschool.

According to police, a woman was leaving the church daycare when Howard ran to her. The victim asked what was going on when Howard allegedly pulled a six-inch-long sharp object and started stabbing the woman.

The victim fought back, kicking Howard, but she was overpowered. A father then emerged from the daycare and helped get her inside the building.

Soon after, a man rushed into the building and said he had been stabbed, according to police. That man recalled walking to the daycare with his toddler daughter when he heard footsteps approaching and Howard screaming for people to stay away from her.

The man braced to be punched when he realized Howard started stabbing at him, cutting his arm, police said.

The man pushed Howard back and screamed, prompting her to run away, police said. Two other women emerged from the school to bring the man – who held his daughter – inside the building.

An officer responding to a call for help from the church soon found Howard under an overhang at the property, police said. He ordered her to surrender and was going in to handcuff her when she pulled away, grabbed the officer’s arm and tried to bite him, police said.

The officer managed to arrest Howard, and she was booked with attempting to murder the two people stabbed, as well as the girl accompanying the wounded man. She also faces a resisting arrest count.

While the man didn’t need to be hospitalized, paramedics took the injured woman to University Medical Center with wounds to her neck and back. She arrived in critical condition but was able to speak to police who visited her there, court records said.

Thursday’s stabbings may have brought the number of strangers she attacked in a 12-hour period to three.

About 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, police said, a woman allegedly ran up to a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Canal and punched her in the mouth.

The neighborhood resident who filed that complaint spoke to The Advocate and said the woman who attacked her two blocks from the Canal Street Church was Howard. The victim, who asked to not be named, said she heard Howard call her “a terrorist” before fleeing.

That woman provided a copy of a text message from an officer who investigated her case. The text, sent hours after Howard’s arrest Thursday, read, “I wanted to tell you I believe they caught the lady from last night.”

“I am sorry someone else had to get hurt, but I am glad she is off the street,” the woman said of Howard.

A police spokesman said investigators had not named any suspects in Wednesday night’s incident, classified as a simple battery.

In any event, when arrested Thursday, Howard had a pending count of simple assault from the previous week as well as an aggravated battery charge dating back to Jan. 3.

The battery case involves Howard allegedly throwing a drink in the face of a woman and stabbing that woman’s 65-year-old husband during a fight at the corner of Decatur and St. Ann streets in the French Quarter, police have said.

Howard, who has pleaded not guilty to that charge, was out on $2,500 bond when, on March 29, police arrested her after she allegedly threatened to hurt a relative with an ink pen.

The alleged threat came during an argument after Howard was barred entry into the relative’s home in the 4400 block of Pauger Street in Gentilly.

A municipal court commissioner initially set Howard’s bond at $1,000. But Monday, Municipal Court Judge Steven Jupiter signed an order releasing Howard from jail outright.

Jupiter hasn’t responded to a message left on a cellphone number associated with him.

Howard's mother on Friday referred to her daughter as "a veteran" but didn't elaborate. Public records suggest Howard has previously lived in New York City, Philadelphia and the Washington D.C. area.