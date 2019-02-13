New Orleans police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting in Mid-City over the weekend.

Tyrone Cannon, 41, faces a count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Kenneth Jones, police said.

Police responding to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Iberville Street about 8:40 a.m. on Saturday found Jones, 43, on the ground with bullet wounds to his neck and head. Paramedics took Jones to a hospital for treatment, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators haven’t said how they linked Cannon to Jones’ killing or discussed a potential motive in the case. But they obtained a warrant to arrest him, and they jailed him about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Cannon, whose first name is also spelled Tyronne, has previously spent time in prison following convictions of crack cocaine distribution, aggravated battery and simple burglary, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.