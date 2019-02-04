A good deed from New Orleans' Team Gleason Foundation ended in tragedy over the weekend when a man who received Super Bowl tickets from the group died on the way to the game.
Ed Cushman, a North Carolina man living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, was killed Saturday when the minivan he was driving in with his older brother ignited on the side of a Georgia highway, foundation officials said Monday.
Cushman had asked the foundation, which advocates for those living with the neuromuscular disease, to help him find Super Bowl tickets that would provide him with Americans with Disabilities Act seating.
Team Gleason came through. And Cushman, 39, of Shelby, North Carolina, got a ride to the game from his 41-year-old brother, Robert.
While the two brothers were driving south on Interstate 85 in Franklin County, just a couple of hours outside of Atlanta, Robert Cushman’s 2007 Dodge Caravan began smoking from underneath, State Patrol officials there said.
Robert Cushman stopped on the side of the road and stepped out of the minivan to figure out what was causing the smoke. As he did, smoke poured out of the car, and flames erupted out of each side of the vehicle, police said.
Robert Cushman was unable to pull from the van Ed Cushman, who was in a wheelchair as well as on a ventilator. Robert Cushman had to retreat as the flames became too intense, State Patrol said.
Ed Cushman ultimately died in the burning van.
On his publicly accessible Facebook page, Robert Cushman posted a message requesting prayers for his family after losing his brother to what he called “a freak accident.”
“While we are devastated, we are happy he is no longer suffering from the pain of ALS,” Robert Cushman’s post said.
Team Gleason was founded by former Saints player Steve Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.
“Words cannot express how shocked we are for Ed and his entire family," the Gleason Foundation wrote in a statement. "We remain committed to our ALS community and Ed’s family in this time of incredible sadness.”
“Like so many with ALS, Ed was passionate about living, and he dreamed of going to the Super Bowl,” the foundation’s statement read. “We were honored to have played a small role in helping make that possible for such an amazing man.”
Aside from providing technology, equipment, services and support to people living with ALS, Team Gleason has aided the research of potential cures for neuromuscular illnesses.
In honor of his work, earlier this year, Gleason earned the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal.