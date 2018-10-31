Four people were victimized during two separate armed robberies that happened on Tuesday night in New Orleans, according to local police.
The New Orleans Police Department said the first holdup happened at a Family Dollar store in New Orleans East when three men entered the store in the 11900 block of North I-10 Service Road about 9:40 p.m. and demanded property.
The suspects then demanded that the employee open the register and, they fled with cash when he complied, police said.
About 15 minutes later, another suspect held up two men and a woman in the 3100 block of Banks Street, in Mid-City, police said.
NOPD said in that incident the victims, ages 49, 44 and 38, were approached by the suspect, who was in possession of a handgun. He stole one of the victim's wallets before fleeing on South Salcedo Street, police said.
Police also reported a simple robbery that happened about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 7th Ward.
In that incident, NOPD said a 26-year-old woman was sitting on the steps of a home in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue when a man walked past her and snatched her backpack.
The thief fled down St. Bernard Avenue on foot before jumping into the back of a pickup truck, police said.