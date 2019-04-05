New Orleans police cordoned off an area in St. Roch on Friday afternoon in search of an armed robbery suspect, officials said.
A total of three people were apparently detained at the scene, which was near the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Roman Street. Shortly before those arrests, police officers on Interstate 610 heading east had gotten approval to engage in a high-speed chase.
It appears the three people at the center of the case had bailed from the car being chased near the area where the search was unfolding. Police said they had arrested two of them quickly, and The Advocate's media partners at WWL-TV captured video of a third person — a man — being led away in handcuffs a short time later.
WWL-TV spoke with a business owner in the neighborhood who described cars screeching and heard a police officer refer to "shots" being fired. But the business owner didn't hear any gunshots, WWL-TV reported.
A reporter's video showed some officers on the scene had rifles and were wearing body armor as well as tactical helmets.
Police released preliminary details on the situation about 2:55 p.m. Friday. No other information was immediately available.
